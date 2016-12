Coming up on this last show of the year, we take a peek at the IPHC’s crystal ball for its January meeting, the dearth of chinook in the Chilkat drainage looks like it’ll continue, and, we get a follow up on the trans-boundary mine situation. All that and more, as we wrap up 2016 on the Alaska Fisheries Report. We had help this week from KFSK’s Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg, KHNS’s Abbey Collins in Haines, and CoastAlaska’s Ed Schoenfeld in Juneau.