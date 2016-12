Coming up this week, Fish and Game will see more cuts again next year under Governor Walker’s proposed budget, in Southeast, the Dungeness crab season was kind of a bust, and the GHL for the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery has been set. We had help from KSTK’s Aaron Bolton in Wrangell, KFSK’s Angela Denning in Petersburg, KCAW’s Emily Kwong in Sitka, and KUCB’s Zoe Sobel in Unalaska.