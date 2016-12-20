Coast Guard Medevacs Fisherman

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Coast Guard medevac’d a fisherman from Shelikof Strait this weekend. On Sunday morning, the captain of the fishing vessel Transit sent a request for assistance to Coast Guard sector Anchorage, saying that a crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

Watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the location. Once there, they hoisted the 37-year-old fisherman and flew him to Kodiak, where emergency medical services personnel took over.

According to a Coast Guard press release, weather during the time was reported as 7-mph winds with choppy seas and 12-miles of visibility.