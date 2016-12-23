Discover Kodiak Releases Interactive Trail Map

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Discover Kodiak just officially released an interactive map which enables adventurers to see the Kodiak trails before they hike them, as well as the elevation.

Trail Genius, a company made up of couple Jason Manders and Amanda Campbell, came to Kodiak this summer to record the island’s most popular trails in real-time.

Now, those trails are up and running.

According to Discover Kodiak executive director, Chastity McCarthy, they have plans to set up a kiosk at the visitor center where hikers can access those maps, and that could happen sometime next year.

Edit 12/23: The original article misquoted the app and has been rewritten to reflect the actual wording.