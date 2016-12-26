Dog Eared Reads Episode 16

Beyond the Cover Feature: J.T. Ellison joins us this month. J.T. Ellison is a bestselling author of dark, psychological thrillers, widely known for her novel “All the Pretty Girls,” among others and her work with Catherine Coulter on the Nicholas Drummond “A Brit in the FBI” series. She is also a founder of Two Tales Press, an independent publishing house, and co-host of A Word on Words, Nashville’s premier literary TV series. She discusses her inspiration to writing and her return to this passion after working in the White House, why she publishes as well as being a writer, and shares a wonderful anecdote about meeting her idol, Anne Rice.

Lively LibChats: November is National Family Literacy Month! Katelyn shares with us some easy tips for families to increase literacy. Bob Ross also joins us for a lively chat about his Drawing for Shy People Workshop, going on throughout November, December and January at the Kodiak Public Library.

Community ROAR (Rave Over Amazing Reads)

Leanne Reviews Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson