Dog Eared Reads Episode 17

Beyond The Cover Feature: Kodiak’s own Leslie Leyland Fields joins us to discuss her new book, Crossing the Waters: Following Jesus Through the Storms, the Fish, the Doubt, and the Seas. Leslie also shares with us how she got into writing and teaching, how she started out in Kodiak and some of the amazing projects and careers she has had during her decades living and working on and around our small Island.

Lively LibChats: Katie Baxter joins us to discuss wordless books and why they belong on your winter reading list.

Community ROAR (Rave Over Amazing Reads)

Leanne Reviews Angleology by Danielle Trussoni