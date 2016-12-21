At Joint Work Session, Updates on Marijuana Legislation and Consolidation

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly and Kodiak City Council are continuing in their effort to keep each other in the loop following an agreement to improve communication between the borough and city. Tonight they’ll hold a joint work session to update each other on issues important to the entire community.

Along with updates from the borough lands committee, the council and assembly are slated to hear more about consolidation between the two governments. Residents voted for the borough and city to consider that step at the most recent municipal election, and the two bodies have discussed consolidation at past work sessions.

Another ongoing issue is marijuana legislation in the borough and city. The assembly and council are reaching the end of the time they can prohibit marijuana business in their districts.

Both the assembly and council put together committees to advise them about how business and cultivation might look in their areas, but the groups are reaching their deadlines. For the city, that’s January and for the borough, late February. The assembly and council will hear recommendations from both advisory committees tonight.

Lastly, the borough and city will look over their respective lists for state legislative capital improvement projects. For the borough, the construction of the Tustumena replacement is a priority, and for the city, a new fire station tops the list.

The joint work session will begin tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the assembly chambers.