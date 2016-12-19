Kodiak Community Foundation Funds Three Nonprofits

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Community Foundation recently awarded grants to three local nonprofits.

Ginny Austerman, the chair of the foundation advisory committee, says the organization is an affiliate of the Alaska Community Foundation and currently receives the bulk of its funds from the Rasmuson Foundation.

Austerman says the Kodiak Community Foundation received three applicants this year and funded all of them.

“When we had our discussion, it was a very healthy discussion. It took three motions to finally decide what the final outcome would be and that would be to grant to the most needy entity, in our opinion, of the three grant applications. We granted $4,000 dollars to the Kodiak Island Food Bank.”

The other two nonprofits the foundation funded were the Kodiak Humane Society, which received $1,000, and the Salvation Army, which received $2,000.

Austerman says the foundation is also awaiting funds from car company, Skoda, at the amount of $25,000. Skoda produced a commercial in Kodiak and donated the money as a gesture of good will. Austerman says once they receive the funds, they’ll have a year to grant them, and says that process is set to begin in the spring.