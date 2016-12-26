After Xmas at Homeport Kodiak, Tusty Sails Again

The Alaska State Ferry Tustumena got back underway again this morning after being tied up in Kodiak over the holiday weekend due to inclement weather. According to weather records, southeast winds on Christmas Eve were gusting over 40 knots.

The Alaska Marine Highway home office sent a notice Saturday afternoon that due to those high winds and resultant heavy seas, it was canceling the Tusty’s remaining trips that day and on Sunday.

Early this (Mon) morning, the Tusty sailed for Port Lions and will make two stops there and in Ouzinkie today, as the ferry catches back up to its regular schedule.

The Tustumena was scheduled to return to Kodiak around noon, before visiting Ouzinkie and Port Lions a second time each, and then heading to Homer tonight at 9:30 p.m.

More information can be found at FerryAlaska.com.