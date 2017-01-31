Air Station Crew Tracks Down Crashed Missionaries

Three people are safe today after crashing their small plane on the west side of Cook Inlet Sunday. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak Jayhawk helicopter crew located and rescued the three late Monday from a ridge-line landing strip in the vicinity of the Chakachatna River.

In a Coast Guard photo, the pilot and two passengers were shown standing in front of an upside down Cessna 180. The three were transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel in Anchorage, but reported no injuries.

The Cessna’s occupants were identified in a Facebook post by the Alaska District Church of the Nazarene as pilot Josh Smith, his daughter Danielle Smith and John White.

The aircraft went missing on Sunday afternoon on a flight from Anchorage to Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula.