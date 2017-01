Coming up this week – Chum salmon could be scattered about in a more spots in Southeast; do the humpies know this is an odd year? And, how did Wrangell get funds for its harbor from the state of Alaska last month? Was it a Festivus miracle? We’ll find out that, and more, on this week’s edition of the Alaska Fisheries Report. We had help from KFSK’s Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg and KSTK’s Aaron Bolton in Wrangell.