Coming up on this first show of the new year, what could widespread record warmth in 2016 mean for Alaska’s fisheries in 2017 – and beyond? Would you bet a salmon on a Husky? And, can the guy who makes your rain slicker make a better rubber boot? All that and more, coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report. We had help from KDLG’s Dave Bendinger in Dillingham and KMXT’s Kayla Desroches in Kodiak.