The Alaska Fisheries Report January 19, 2017

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, climate change could slow the growth of Alaska coral, but at least Alaskan seafood is free of Fukushima-related radiation. As far as authorities know.

Also, there won’t be a commercial tanner crab fishery in the Bering Sea this season, but there will be more opportunities for subsistence fishermen to fish for King salmon along the upper Yukon.

We had help from FIYU’s Tim Bodony in Galena, KTOO and the Alaska Energy Desk’s Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau, KUCB’s Laura Kraegel in Unalaska, KCAW’s Emily Kwong in Sitka, and KDLG’s Avery Lill in Dillingham.