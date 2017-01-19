Assembly May be Close to Reverting Back to 2012 Code

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A borough assembly regular meeting tonight will bring a recurring building code issue to the floor.

The assembly is investigating a conditional move back to the 2012 International Residential Code with exceptions for certain residences in the borough. It frustrated the city council last summer when it decided to revert back to the 1997 Uniform Building Code without consulting with the city.

The move emerged in part from a desire to relax engineering requirements for ambitious home-owners who wish to build their own houses, but it also disrupted the harmony it held with the city through their joint building department.

Since the assembly and council started meeting more regularly, the assembly has thought better of the change, and has been considering different versions of an ordinance to once again use the 2012 International Residential Code.

The version it’ll consider at its regular meeting tonight would provide regulation exemptions for single-family structures that are more than 200 feet from municipal water and sewer systems.

The assembly will decide whether to go forward with that version or to work on the language further. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the assembly chambers and will air live on KMXT.