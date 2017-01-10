Assembly Mulls Over Marijuana Business Buffer Zones

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

If there’s one concern that’s come to the forefront for marijuana regulation in the borough, it’s children’s well-being.

Last week, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly looked over recommendations from its marijuana task force on possible regulation on marijuana business and cultivation in the borough. One issue it reviewed is buffer zones.

The task force suggested the borough stick with a 500 foot school exclusion zone, and that all other exclusion zones for recreation centers, buildings where religious services take place and correctional facilities should be consistent with state statute, which also calls for a 500 foot buffer zone.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Skinner said she talked with Borough Manager Michael Powers about mapping what that would look like.

“I guess one thing I confirmed with Michael that on the zoning map he’ll be able to note these exclusion zones, because I have a feeling when we look at it – well, I would be very curious to see what it looks like because between the churches, the schools, the recreation or youth centers – I guess it seems like we have less than those – I do wonder what will be left.”

Powers said staff’s recommendation is that the borough extend the buffer zone from 500 feet to 1,000 feet “for consistency purposes” and that the assembly sit down with members of the school district to find out why they’d prefer the 500 foot limit.

He also asked for guidance about creating a map to pinpoint schools and other buildings where the buffer zone would apply, and Skinner suggested marking properties by color.

“And then somewhere on the page to scale show how much 500 feet is and how much 1,000 feet is so that as I’m looking at it, I can see oh, here’s Main school, the lot, and I kinda know where the building is, and then I can gauge where 500 feet is. That seems like it should be fairly simple, shouldn’t take a ton of staff time.”

Assemblyman Scott Smiley was worried about extending the buffer zone too much.

“I don’t know, you take a 1000 foot here and a 1000 foot there, pretty soon you got the whole island covered and that bothers me a great deal about this whole thing. Our job is to find a way to make this work, not to find a way to stub its toe, and I don’t see how this really helps that much.”

Powers said the map might help the assembly members in making their decision, and staff would present that map at a later date. The next assembly work session is scheduled for Thursday.