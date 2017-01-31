Baranov Museum Executive Director Leaving for Lower 48

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Baranov Museum executive director is moving to the Lower 48, and the museum is now searching for a person to fill her place.

Tiffany Brunson joined the staff in 2012, and before that had worked as a historic archaeologist for various federal agencies.

“An historic archaeologist is an archeologist, so someone who investigates the cultural material of historic peoples, primarily focusing on post-contact, so-post contact meaning post-European contact in North America.”

She was in that position for 10 years before she and her family moved to Kodiak, where she found the position of executive director.

Among the work she’s most proud of completing during her time at the museum, Brunson names the Youth History & Film Summer Intensive, where kids get a chance to create short documentaries about Kodiak.

The program received a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award this year.

“That was an amazing program that was a struggle every year to get funded. I had to ask and beg for grants or for funding from somewhere to be able to afford to do that, and it’s a wonderful program that’s helped some kids make some absolutely wonderful films about Kodiak history.”

Brunson is moving with her family to Washington State, where her husband is relocating for his job, and the museum is actively looking for a new executive director. Ultimately, the Kodiak Historical Society Board of Directors is responsible for the hiring of that position.