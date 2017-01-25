Baranov Museum Seeks Volunteers for Museum Inventory

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Baranov Museum is about to hunker down and do a full inventory of its collection.

Executive Director Tiffany Brunson says their holdings date back to pre-history and they’re constantly collecting artifacts from modern day. For instance, the Baranov just acquired signs and a banner from the recent Women’s March in Kodiak.

She says they carried out their last inventory in 2010.

“So, we’re due for another one, and we’re lucky enough to get a grant. It involves going through the entire collection, over 3,000 objects, taking a look at everything, filling out condition reports and identifying anything that needs additional care, any sort of conservation issue we might have with an object, and making sure they’re all where they should be.”

The grant the Baranov Museum received was from the Museums Alaska Collections Management Fund in the amount of $2,000. Brunson says the Baranov hopes to complete the inventory in the month of February, and they are actively looking for volunteers.