Council to Consider Resolutions Supporting Tustumena Replacement, Governor’s Budget

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak City Council may pass a resolution to support the replacement of the aging ferry Tustumena.

The Tusty has been in commission since 1963, and it’s also a priority on the Kodiak Island Borough’s 2018 state capital improvement project list. Items included on that list are ones that will be considered for state funding in addition to other sources of funds.

At a regular meeting tonight, the City Council will review a resolution in support of forwarding the ferry replacement project onto the legislature at its next session.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to support Governor Bill Walker’s budget plan for FY18. The governor’s office has asked Kodiak and other communities in Alaska to stand behind the plan of action and urge the Alaska State Legislature to adopt it.

Later in the meeting, the council will talk about the plan to fill the rock quarry on Pillar Mountain. According to the agenda packet, that space is no longer needed as a quarry, but the city could use it for disposal of soil from city construction projects. The council will consider a contract with DOWL to fill that space while allowing room for continued use by the public, such as parking.

The regular meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the assembly chambers.