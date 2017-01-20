City Progresses with New Fire Station Pre-Design, Needs Funds to Go Further

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The City of Kodiak is scoping out possible funds for its new fire station, which will be located on the site of the old library building on Mill Bay Road.

At a City Council work session this past weekend, city manager Aimée Kniaziowski said the city is on its way to demolishing that old building and it’s doing a pre-design for the new fire station.

“Stantec, our design firm, engineer firm, is taking a look at ‘do you need a temporary fire station, do you not,’ and so forth, and then they’ll work on design, but that won’t happen until we get more funding allocated, so there’s pre-design, everything’s moving along fine with that.”

She said the city will need to develop a funding source and has talked with the state and the federal government, but will need to tap into several different sources to move the project forward.

She said the original estimate of awarding a bid and starting construction by fiscal year 18 was optimistic.