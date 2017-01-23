Class to Teach Direct Marketing to Fishermen

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

An online workshop could turn fishermen into businessmen and bring them closer to the everyday consumer.

Next month, Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program seafood marketing specialist, Quentin Fong, says he and other instructors will lead a series of online classes about direct marketing.

“And direct marketing is fishermen that want to not sell to the processors, but [want] to go up what we call the value adding chain to be [] closer to the costumer.”

Among other topics, the workshop will cover market research and how to measure the success of marketing efforts.

The class’s home base is in Kodiak and it begins February 13 with classes spread over five days.