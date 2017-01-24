Coast Guard Rescues Toppled Pilot

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Coast Guard rescued a pilot who had crashed northwest of Kodiak Sunday afternoon.

According to a Coast Guard press release, the Anchorage sector got a mayday call from a pilot who had landed on Hallo Glacier Lake 75 miles from Kodiak. The pilot reported having set the plane down successfully on the frozen surface, but then tipping when he braked in the snow.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded. An aviation survival technician set the airplane back on its legs and the crew then flew the man to Kodiak.

Weather on scene was reported as 17-mph winds, 23 degrees and clear skies.