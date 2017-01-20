Dog Eared Reads Episode 18

Beyond the Cover Feature: Ann Leckie, author of the award-winning science-fiction Imperial Radch Trilogy. The first book in her series, Ancillary Justice won the Hugo, Nebula, Arthur C. Clarke and other best novel awards. The following year, the second book in the series, Ancillary Sword won the Locus award. The third book in the trilogy, Ancillary Mercy, was released in October 2015. She has also been publishing short stories both recently and in her youth. She shares with us her journey, advice and anecdotes from making her way across many genres of writing and years of experience as a professional writer.

Lively LibChats: Erin Starr-Hollow from the Kodiak Arts Council joins Athenia to discuss the Altered Book season, workshop at the Kodiak Public Library on January 14th and the Altered Book Art Showcase and People’s Choice Voting at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium Foyer February 3rd First Friday. Come join us at these fun events!!

Community ROAR Review: Katelyn Morris from the Kodiak Public Library talks with Athenia about the young adult novel The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater.