Grundens to be Crab Fest 2017 Theme

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The theme of Crab Fest 2015 was Xtratuf, and Crab Fest 2017 brings with it another wearable theme: Grundens.

The name brings to mind waterproof bib overalls and other raingear that fishermen might find useful against the wind, the waves, and the wet.

Stephanie DeLaGarza, community relations director for the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, manages the crab festival and says they were looking for a theme like Xtratuf.

“So, last year we started thinking, I wonder if there are any other iconic brands that would be interested in doing something with crab fest. And so Grundens was our first thought, and we actually touched base with them at the Pacific Marine Expo and talked to the president of their United States region who agreed to allow us to use the brand.”

DeLaGarza says it’s a partnership, and Grundens is not offering the chamber any monetary compensation. Details are yet to be worked out, as it’s still early-on in the festival planning, but the Chamber just wrapped up the submission period for Crab Fest logos.

Every year organizers ask locals to design and submit a possible logo. DeLaGarza says the Crab Fest Committee, which is made up of Chamber members, will choose the winning entry and, ideally, they’ll announce it on February 1.