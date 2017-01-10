KEA Election Brings Hope for Development Both on Board and on Grid

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Three seats on the KEA Board of Directors are up for election, and two of the sustainable-energy enthusiasts are up for running again.

Ron Acarregui, who’s served on the board for 16 years, wants another go. He says he has a background in business and enjoys applying his skillset to the position, and he’s also passionate about sustainable energy.

“One of the main challenges the board has is to make sure that we are ever vigilant to the changes in technology and the demands that are needed in the future so that we can stay ahead of the fossil fuel and are able to stay with our renewables as much as possible.”

He says, as a standalone grid, Kodiak needs to make sure that its system is reliable for its users.

Cliff Ford’s seat is also up for election, and he plans to pursue his second term of three years. Like Acarregui, he says he’s interested in energy efficiency and says there are a few projects on the horizon that he wants to see to the end, one involving hydropower.

He says Terror Lake was originally constructed with two turbines and a provision for a third.

“And as the load growth developed, the third turbine became necessary, and this is part of the same forward thinking of the board in the past, is that they had anticipated for the need for more water yet to keep the third turbine going, so this project would divert a few small streams into the Terror Lake basin.”

He points out that KEA will need to rack up their energy powerhouse as the population in Kodiak grows in order to maintain the island’s high percentage of renewable energy.

Cecil Ranney’s seat is also up for election, and he says this year – his ninth – will be his last on the board.

“It’s been really exciting. Great learning experience. The board is getting older, several of us over 70, and I’m the oldest, and I think it’s time to try to attract some younger, more energetic people with new ideas, and I hope some younger people will run.”

Only members of KEA are eligible to join the Board of Directors, and petition ballots are due at the KEA office by March 15. Results will be revealed at KEA’s annual membership meeting in April.