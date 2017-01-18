Kodiak to Hold Women’s March

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A D.C.-based march for women’s rights has gone global and inspired people around the world to organize similar events, one of which will take place in Kodiak.

The Women’s March comes during a time of transition for the United States government and will take place the day after inauguration. It’s a positive step forward and also a unifying force according to one of the local organizers, Sarah Harrington.

“This event is really made to showcase the strength and the wisdom that we have a country and a community and is calling upon us to embrace our neighbors and the differences that we have and to come together to promote the common good, so if you’re feeling like you want to connect with people, now is the time.”

The event is non-partisan and all-inclusive, which means organizers encourage both men and women to participate. Other communities in Alaska holding marches include Anchorage, Bethel, Palmer, and Homer.

Check out the Kodiak Women’s March Facebook page to find out more.