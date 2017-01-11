Praznyck Celebration Brings Tradition to City Another Year

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The city of Kodiak will get the chance this weekend to observe a traditional Russian New Year’s celebration.

The Native Village of Afognak and the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak have been co-hosting the annual praznyck masquerade ball for the last five or six years.

Melissa Borton, tribal administrator for the native village of Afognak, says on New Year’s, they’ll provide entertainment, food, and the opportunity to dress up.

“Historically, people would masquerade around their villages or their communities on the Russian New Year’s Eve and they would unmask at midnight, and so praznyck is taking that tradition of masking on New Year’s Eve, even though we actually do it on New Year’s, we hold the ball to kind of relive some of those traditions.”

Borton says there will be music, dancing, and “traditional pot-luck food” which will include perok and piroshki. The ball will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Saturday and the entry fee is $15 dollars for adults.