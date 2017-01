Public Speaks on What They Want in a Superintendent

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough School District is on the search for a new superintendent to replace Stewart McDonald, who’s set to move on this summer.

As part of that process, the Board of Education hosted a community forum Thursday to hear what the public had to say.

Here are excerpts from some of the comments community members made last night.

The deadline for applications to the position is January 31, and the process will wrap up in March.