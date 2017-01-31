Talk of the Rock: Alutiiq Language Documentary and Young Life

A documentary crew just visited Kodiak to hold screenings of a film that’s been five years in the making. “Keep Talking” investigates the Alutiiq language learning scene in Kodiak and the language revitalization efforts here on the island.

KMXT’s Kayla Desroches sat down with director Karen Weinberg and members of her team for this week’s Talk of the Rock. Also joining was Steve Rounsaville, a volunteer with youth outreach ministry Young Life, to talk about their lineup for youth activities this semester.