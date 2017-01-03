Volunteer Nominated as Wellness Champion at Local Planning Day

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A volunteer in the community won recognition as “wellness champion” at the recent Kodiak Strong Planning Day.

Healthy Tomorrows, which organizes the planning day, started collecting nominations in October, and announced Steve Rounsaville as this year’s champion at the event.

Rounsaville is a former fisherman and teacher who both coaches and mentors kids.

He says as his own children grew up, he coached many different groups, including football, basketball, and wrestling. He points to one youth mentoring program, WyldLife, as a standout experience for him. Rounsaville says he likes working with 6th to 8th graders.

“They’re just sort of right in the middle of transitioning from total children to young adults and they’re half lost and half really on track and that’s the age group that and of course the organization that I really am invested in right now.”

He says he’s worked with WyldLife kids for about sixteen years.

While technically retired, Rounsaville says he may substitute teach in the near future. Whatever the job, he says it’ll need to be one where he can continue to volunteer. That, he says, is his career.