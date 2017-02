Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Eagles often hang around downtown in the winter to scour for food. Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Bird biologist Robin Corcoran says the eagles travel from the chillier Kenai Peninsula during the cold months, and this year’s dropping temperatures means the island may be a popular location this year.

However, the eagle’s scavenging also puts it at risk. That’s what KMXT’s Kayla Desroches discovered when she sat down with Corcoran this week.