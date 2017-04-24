Alaska Fisheries Report-April 20, 2017

Maggie Wall/KMXT

In Bristol Bay, Togiak herring biologists are predicting a May opener.

Chemical oil spill dispersants are better for birds than they are for fish and some biologist want to set up new protocols to put in effect before a spill occurs, and more monitoring of dispersants after a spill.

Speaking of oil spills…Vessel owners and crews around southcentral Alaska get certified each year in Spill Drill Training, we tell you how to get involved.

And finally, we’ll have a report on the first ever Bristol Bay Fish Expo those stories and more, coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.