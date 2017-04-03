Alutiiq Museum Hires Assistant Director

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Alutiiq Museum has a new assistant director to help out its executive director with daily operations and be her “other hand.”

Rosanne Wilson is a lifelong Alaskan from the southwest community of King Cove and comes to the museum with a background in business and human resources. She’s worked in management positions at Providence Health and Services Alaska and the Alaskan Native Tribal Health Consortium, among other companies in the state.

Wilson says she’s excited to connect with Alaska Native cultures and heritage as part of the Alutiiq Museum staff. The museum is active in putting out classes and activities related to Alaska Native culture, and that’s something Wilson has enjoyed in the past.

“I was always involved in [the Alaska Federation of Natives] and anytime that there were meetings or dances or anything, I was part of the dance group down in King Cove. And I’ve always went and did the workshops. The Aleutian-Pribilof Island Association was one of the workshops that I did last year and I was able to build an Aleut hat, and it was really fun, and I hope to be able to do it again this year.”

Wilson, who stepped into the position last week, says she’s still settling in, and has a few trips to make before all her worldly goods are here in Kodiak.