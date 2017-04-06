Assembly Still Considering Regulations for Marijuana Business and Cultivation

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Marijuana is one issue that will appear before the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly again at its regular meeting tonight.

Marijuana business, and its regulation within the borough, continues to be a work in progress.

Tonight, the assembly will hold a public hearing of a resolution to make the borough the local regulatory authority. That would allow the borough to give the State Marijuana Control Board input on business applications coming from within its district.

Later on in the meeting, the assembly will review an ordinance detailing how marijuana manufacturing facilities, marijuana testing facilities, and marijuana businesses should be regulated.

At the same time, the Planning and Zoning Commission, which is required to look over new law that affects land, is still considering the regulations and is set to look over them in April and provide their recommendations.

If the assembly adopts the ordinance in first reading, it will move onto public hearing at its next regular meeting.