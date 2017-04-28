Borough Begins Installment of Community Playgrounds

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough is building playgrounds in seven island communities, and it begins construction on Monday.

Borough Project Manager Matt Gandel spoke before community representatives at the Kodiak Archipelago Rural Regional Leadership Forum Thursday.

“Last summer we travelled around to all the villages, talked to the community about what kind of equipment they wanted. Colors, types, all that kind of stuff, shapes and sizes, used that information, we placed an order with our playground supplier, I think in December last year. The equipment all arrived in April.”

He said they’ll set up playgrounds in Chiniak and Port Lions in May, followed by Larsen Bay and Karluk in June, Akhiok and Old Harbor in July, and Ouzinkie at the beginning of August.

Local company AIM Maintenance is the contractor on the project.