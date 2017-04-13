Dog Eared Reads Episode 21

Beyond the Cover: Stacy Studebaker returns to the show again to promote her workshop, which is happening on April 29th from 10-5 at the Kodiak Public Library ($15 charge, registration required). She also discusses a bit about her books, both her children’s books and Wildflowers and Other Plant Life of the Kodiak Area, and also talks about the trials and benefits of self-publishing.

Community ROAR (Rave over Amazing Reads)

Athenia interviews Patty Holmes and Kate Loewen from the Kodiak Garden Club about gardening tips and their favorite books. The books they review include: The New Sunset Western Garden Book by Sunset Magazine, Gardening in SE Alaska by the Juneau Garden Club, Alaska Gardening Guide, Volume 1: Alaska Vegetables for Northern Climates by Ann D Roberts, The Master Gardener’s Program brochures by the Alaska Cooperative Extension Service for the State of Alaska, Winter Harvest Handbook: Extending Your Vegetable Growing Season by Eliot Coleman, Steve Solomon’s books including Organic Gardeners Composting, Gardening Where it Counts, and Growing Vegetables West of the Cascades, Lois Hole’s books including Perennial Favorites and Bedding Plant Favorites, Anne Lovejoy’s books Blooms of Bressingham and Border and Bloom, and Ed Hume’s books Gardening with Ed Hume and NW Gardening Made Easy.

Lively LibChats: Katie Baxter from the Kodiak Public Library is joined by Eric Linsheid to discuss Money Smart Week at the Kodiak Public Library and the workshop Eric is offering on April 15th from 2-3pm.