Election Results in for KEA Board of Directors

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The results are in for the new additions to the Kodiak Electric Association’s Board of Directors.

Ron Acarregui, Cliff Ford, Terry Haines, Tyler Kornelis, and Ben Millstein ran for the three open seats of three years each.

KEA members turned in their votes and, in a press release, KEA announced Ron Acarregui won with 764 votes, Cliff Ford with 623, and Ben Millstein with 651.

Acarregui takes the seat of vice chairman. In this coming term, Cliff Davidson will serve as chairman and Stosh Anderson as secretary / treasurer.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Directors will be Thursday, April 27.