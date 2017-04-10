KEA to Demolish Former Headquarters

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Electric Association unveiled its new building on Mill Bay Road in 2015, and now it’s demolishing its former headquarters on Marine Way.

According to a KEA press release, the old building was constructed in 1965 and was the home base for member service operations and the finance and administrative offices.

The Hartman Sub-station was in a nearby building behind the headquarters.

In its press release, KEA writes that the complex had a number of problems. It “became old and inefficient,” was in the tsunami zone, and was too expensive to renovate.

Golden Alaska Excavating will be carrying out the demolition of both the main building and the nearby KEA structure and is set to be finished by the end of April.