Terror Lake Hydroelectric Project Expansion Moves Through House Committee

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Kodiak’s Terror Lake hydroelectric project is one step closer to expansion.

The Kodiak Electric Association plans to divert two streams in the Upper Hidden Basin into the reservoir through a 1.2 mile underground tunnel.

To do that, it may use up to 20 acres of Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge land, and a bill to expedite the process just came before the House Natural Resources Committee.

House Resolution 220 would permit the Kodiak Electric Association to bypass authorization under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.

It’s a step KEA CEO Darren Scott called “duplicative” when he spoke before the House Subcommittee on Water, Power, and Oceans earlier in April. He said that’s because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission process already satisfies the requirements.

Congressman Don Young is sponsoring the bill and made a brief statement to the House Natural Resources Committee Wednesday (April 26).

“The Terror Lake [Project] was actually built under my watch and raised under my watch and now we want to add to it. No one objects to this. This is the most amazing thing – Fish and Wildlife supports it, the Coast Guard supports it, the Kodiak Electric Association supports it.”

The bill passed the committee by unanimous consent.

According to Scott, KEA hopes to start construction around September of this year if the bill is successful.