Alaska Fisheries Report – May 18, 2017

Maggie Wall/KMXT

A joint session of the Alaska Legislature approves Fish Board appointments. All three are familiar faces.

State budget woes—more specifically the lack of a Fish and Game budget—may cause a delay to some programs and seriously threaten salmon season.

The “First Fish” folks are still waiting to catch those famous Copper River salmon. The schedule was calling for fresh deliveries to head for Seattle on Friday.

For many fishermen, season openers means getting gear ready and doing that dreaded state paperwork. Watch out, though, there are people on line willing to charge you big bucks to take care of Coast Guard documentation.

And finally, we’ll finish up with a report on the first harvest of seaweed from a new venture in Kodiak.

All that coming up on this week’s edition of the Alaska Fisheries Report.