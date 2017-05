Maggie Wall/KMXT

Salmon opens in less than two weeks, we’ll have predictions and forecasts. While salmon might get a lot of press, there are tons of other fish being caught this time of year. We’ll have a statewide round up of who’s fishing what.

Togiak herring opened, fishermen are fishing and spotters are spotting. We have a spotter’s eye view of hunting herring.

All that and more coming up on this week’s edition of the Alaska Fisheries Report, right after this.