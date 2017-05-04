Assembly Regular Meeting Focuses on Land

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The agenda for tonight’s Kodiak Island Borough Assembly regular meeting is packed full of land items, with some exceptions including a possible mill rate increase.

Raising property taxes is one way for the borough to make up for debt on school bonds and otherwise build revenue. The assembly may postpone the item until its May 18th regular meeting to make more room for discussion. That would allow the assembly to move right along onto the other items on its agenda, like disposal of both land and paper.

The assembly will be looking over a list of hard copy documents that the borough clerk has listed as trash-worthy and which have outlived their usefulness and relevancy.

The land disposal on the agenda is less literal.

One item relates to property in Port Lions where the community school is built and which is currently cut into separate parcels with two different owners, the City of Port Lions and the borough.

Port Lions is looking to make a land trade with the borough in order for the entire school property to fall under one owner. That would correct an encroachment violation that occurred when the school was first built in 1988.

Land disposal talk continues with a proposal from the Building Lands Committee which would explore alternative land sale and development methods. The assembly will also look at an ordinance to update the zoning category of the Icicle Seafoods property in Larsen Bay. The borough would be changing it from R1-single-family residential to industrial.

That meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m, a change from the usual 6:30 p.m. start-time. That’s in order to make room for two meetings, one a private session about ongoing litigation regarding the high school construction and an added work session about the fiscal year 18 budget.