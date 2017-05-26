Crab Fest Food Feature: Tacos 49

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Like any good fair, Crab Fest offers a variety of foods, from the artery-clogging to the simply sweet. One new addition this year is a food truck that makes authentic Mexican cuisine.

Mariana calls out from the window in the Tacos 49 truck. And, no surprise, Mariana says the main dishes on the menu are tacos.

“We offer two different types of tacos. Asada and al pastor, which is beef and pork. They come in the traditional tortillas, which is a little bit smaller than what you normally see. They’re kinda like the street tacos that you see down south and in Mexico.”

But they also serve up papas locas, a baked potato with meat, and tres leches, a Mexican sponge cake soaked in milk and topped with whipped cream and berries.

The truck’s streamlined design features big windows customers can look through to watch the chefs at work.

Inside, the owner, Norma Flores, and her coworker fry up beef on a griddle.

Flores gets some tortillas out of a bag and spreads them out with a healthy dollop of oil tossed in.

Her taco-making process is simple.

Marinate the meat, cook the taco, and serve the taco.

Flores says she’s originally from Mexico and loves to cook. She says this is Taco 49’s debut.