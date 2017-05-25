Crab Fest Ushers in a Time of Eating and Endurance Races

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Kodiak’s own crab-themed carnival starts today and continues with fish and chips, Nutella-smothered crepes, and local art all through Memorial Day weekend.

Stephanie DeLaGarza with the Chamber of Commerce says the spit will be crowded with booths, and there a few new options for tacos, barbecue, and Filipino food.

And there are rides, despite the ferry Tustumena’s extended repair schedule. The Tusty’s return-to-service date was recently extended from the end of May to July 18 to take care of steel waste in the engine room.

DeLaGarza says Golden Wheel Amusements, which serves festivals across the state, is in town nevertheless.

“They actually ended up cancelling Golden Wheel’s return trip, so it took a lot of work, but we were able to get that rescheduled, so golden wheel is in town until June 4. Of course, they’ll only be working the festival through Monday, but they’re in town until June 4, which is a lot longer than normal.”

Crab Fest doesn’t only draw novelty-seekers who might want the adrenaline rush from a fast ride, but also athletes.

Kodiak’s biggest gorge fest of the season also boasts a 41-mile bike ride, a marathon, and a race up Pillar Mountain. In fact, the weekend is pack-full of activities, including a golf tournament and a fish toss.

You can get the full list of attractions on the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce website.