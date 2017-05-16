Dog Eared Reads Episode 22

Beyond the Cover: Marion Owen joins us to discuss her decades of writing, including the Kodiak Daily Mirror’s ongoing column on gardening as well as the “Chicken Soup for the Gardeners’ Soul” book she coauthored in 1984. She talks gardening and compost tips, as well as well as what originally inspired her to stay and make her life here in Kodiak and how she broke in to the writing industry.

Lively LibChats: Katie Baxter continues the gardening theme this month with a look at gardening resources in the library, specifically the SLED database.