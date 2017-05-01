GCI Update Comes With Faster Download Speeds

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

GCI customers may get faster download speeds in the City of Kodiak.

The company announced last week that it’s unveiling a 1-gigabit-per-second service it calls 1 Gig Red.

Stephanie Lovett, director of consumer marketing for GCI, says the change will be good news for people with tech-heavy homes who may be streaming on cell phones, laptops, and TVs all at once.

“It supports over 10 different devices. It’s great for gaming. Everybody in the house can be streaming on different devices all at the same time. Also, downloading happens in seconds.”

In a press release, GCI claims the service provides speeds up to 20 times faster than the national average.