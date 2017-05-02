Kodiak Community Foundation Hires First Employee

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Alaska Community Foundation, a nonprofit which donates to causes in its community locations, is hiring program managers for all of its branches, including Kodiak.

Up until now, the Kodiak Community Foundation has been volunteer-based and under the guidance of its advisory board.

According to Board Chair Ginny Austerman, the program managers were all hired about a month ago.

“They will be helping each board in each community by handling the paperwork, by taking the minutes at the meetings, and by manning an office in some communities that gives the Community Foundation a face in the community.”

In Kodiak, that face is Brianna Gibbs, who formerly served as a KMXT reporter, works with the Kodiak Arts Council, and is one of the founders of Galley Tables.

As far as the Kodiak Community Foundation’s office, Austerman says it doesn’t exist yet, and Gibbs is currently working through her cellphone.

“She has a mobile office I guess you could say… We don’t have money to pay for rent, so we need to find somebody who’s willing to give us some space, and I know Brianna’s been working towards that along with a couple of our board members.”

Austerman says the board members, most of who have jobs themselves, will be happy to have the help of an official KCF employee.