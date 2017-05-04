Kodiak High School Principal Resigns

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Kodiak High School’s principal has resigned.

On the first of the month, Chris Aguirre included a goodbye note in the Parent’s Newsletter.

In the letter, he writes that there’s no “underlying reason” for his resignation from the position, which he held for three years, and that he’ll continue his career “at other levels of public education.”

Aguirre has coast-to-coast experience.

He’s worked as a teacher in New York State and as a principal in the city itself, and lived in Texas as Paul Quinn College’s Chief of Staff for Academic Affairs before moving onto Kodiak to serve as principal.

But he was also in Kodiak towards the beginning of his career.

From 2005 to 2006, between being a teacher and a principal in New York State, he served as the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Director of Vocational Education.

The resignation was official as of Wednesday.

On the same day, the Kodiak School District posted an opening for the job on its website.

It’s listed as open until filled.