Little School of Dance Owner and Director Retires

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The owner and director of the Little School of Dance retired this weekend after more than 20 years with the company.

Molly Brodie says when she first moved to Kodiak in 1994, she taught at a couple of different dance studios, but soon took over the Little School of Dance.

Back then, they didn’t have a home base.

Brodie says they used any area they could find, from school buildings to the Brother Francis Shelter, and she bought the current building on Rezanof Drive about 17years ago.

She says, looking back, getting to know her young students was the most rewarding part of her job.

“And seeing how focused and how productive and how positive they can be, and I’m now teaching the kids of kids I taught. It’s really satisfying. And to know people all over who have come through the school.”

Brodie is moving onto other things, but students will continue to learn at the Little School of Dance.

Dance teacher Mary Beth Loewen will take over as director and owner.