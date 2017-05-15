New City Manager Takes Oath of Office

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Last week, the City of Kodiak officially accepted its new city manager into the position.

Mike Tvenge sat down behind the manager’s desk at the beginning of Thursday night’s city council regular meeting and stood up again mid-meeting to take his oath, which the city clerk officiated.

Tvenge joined the city in 2015 as deputy city manager to then-city manager Aimée Kniaziowski, who has since retired.

Tvenge hasn’t always been in government.

He says he moved from Montana to Eagle River in 1981 and worked in the construction industry for many years before moving to Delta Junction.

“And that’s where I got into local government. For two years I was on the city council elected, and then I became the city administrator and served as administrator for eight years.”

Much like a city administrator, a city manager supervises local policy, budget issues, and the other day-to-day and long-term operations of local government.