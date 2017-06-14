Alaska Aerospace Corporation to Hold Town Hall

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation will hold a town hall tonight to go over its operations, including its involvement in the Missile Defense Agency’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense program, or THAAD program.

President and CEO Craig Campbell says they’ll be launching two THAAD-related missiles in July.

Those launches may create some brief traffic.

Campbell says AAC recognizes the value the community puts on access to Narrow Cape.

“There would be some road closures, but they’d be very minimal. They’ll only be for a short period of time when we have to do tests or during the launch.”

Campbell says, in the past, AAC has also reached out to the fishing community.

“We do boundary boats whenever we do launches and we try to have minimal impact on the vessels, so we put out a notice to mariners ahead of time so they know when the launch is going to be, and we try to minimize the impact of actually disrupting the fishing that goes on around Narrow Cape.”

Campbell says while AAC representatives will touch on the THAAD operation and this summer’s activities out at the launch site, they won’t elaborate on their negotiations with the Israel Missile Defense Organization.

The Director of the MDA, Vice Admiral James Syring, spoke about the partnership before a U.S. House Committee this month.

The town hall will be at Kodiak College from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight.